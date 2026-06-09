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Jose Tena
Washington Nationals

Jose Tena

Washington Nationals • #8 SS

Jose Tena And Nationals Face Giants On June 9

Jose Tena and his Washington Nationals will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Tena has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Tena is hitting for a .213 BA, .267 OBP and .361 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 18 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.49 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Tena

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