Jose Tena And Nationals Face Giants On June 9

Tena is hitting for a .213 BA, .267 OBP and .361 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 18 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.49 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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