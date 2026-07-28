Jose Tena And Nationals Play Blue Jays On July 28

Tena is hitting for a .243 BA, .307 OBP and .400 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 26 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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