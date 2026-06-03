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Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Siri

Los Angeles Angels • #28 CF

Jose Siri And Angels Face Rockies On June 3

Jose Siri and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Siri has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Siri is hitting for a .304 BA, .333 OBP and .652 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .986 and he has scored six runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-7) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.22 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Siri

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