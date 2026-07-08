Jose Siri And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On July 8

Siri is hitting for a .250 BA, .307 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 17 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.