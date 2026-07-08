FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Siri
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Siri

Los Angeles Angels • #28 CF

Jose Siri And Angels Square Off Against Rangers On July 8

Jose Siri and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Siri has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Siri is hitting for a .250 BA, .307 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 17 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Siri

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News