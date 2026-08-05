Jose Siri And Angels Face Orioles On Aug. 5

Siri is hitting for a .255 BA, .314 OBP and .436 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 19 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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