Jose Siri And Angels Play Brewers On Aug. 1

Siri is hitting for a .260 BA, .322 OBP and .452 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 19 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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