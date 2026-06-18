Jose Siri And Angels Play Athletics On June 18
Jose Siri and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Siri has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Siri is hitting for a .300 BA, .375 OBP and .540 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.