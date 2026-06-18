Jose Siri And Angels Play Athletics On June 18

Siri is hitting for a .300 BA, .375 OBP and .540 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 11 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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