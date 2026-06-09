Jose Siri And Angels Take On Astros On June 9

Siri is hitting for a .375 BA, .412 OBP and .656 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.068 and he has scored 10 runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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