Jose Siri And Angels Square Off Against Astros On June 10
Jose Siri and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Siri has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Siri is hitting for a .324 BA, .359 OBP and .568 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 10 runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Astros.
Peter Lambert (5-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.