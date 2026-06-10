Jose Siri And Angels Square Off Against Astros On June 10

Siri is hitting for a .324 BA, .359 OBP and .568 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 10 runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (5-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.