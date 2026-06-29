Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Twins On June 29
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park, on Monday, June 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Altuve has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Altuve is hitting for a .239 BA, .311 OBP and .391 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 36 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.