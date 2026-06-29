Jose Altuve And Astros Square Off Against Twins On June 29

Altuve is hitting for a .239 BA, .311 OBP and .391 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 36 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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