Jose Altuve And Astros Face Angels On June 10

Altuve is hitting for a .237 BA, .320 OBP and .379 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 30 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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