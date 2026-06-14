José Soriano And Angels Face Rays On June 14

Soriano is 8-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing three hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.