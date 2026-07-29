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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Reds On July 29

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .235 BA, .332 OBP and .399 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 45 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 26 steals on 28 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (5-9) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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