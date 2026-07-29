José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Reds On July 29

Ramirez is hitting for a .235 BA, .332 OBP and .399 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 45 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 26 steals on 28 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (5-9) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

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