José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On July 28

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .335 OBP and .405 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 43 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 24 steals on 26 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

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