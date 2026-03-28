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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Mariners On March 28

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez had a .283 BA, .360 OBP and .503 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .863, which ranked 13th in MLB, and he scored 103 runs. In 673 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 85 runs. Ramirez recorded 44 steals on 51 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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