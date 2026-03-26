José Ramírez And Guardians Face Mariners On March 26
Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Ramirez had a .283 BA, .360 OBP and .503 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .863, which ranked 13th in MLB, and he scored 103 runs. In 673 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 85 runs. Ramirez recorded 44 steals on 51 attempts.
Logan Gilbert starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.