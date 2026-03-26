José Ramírez And Guardians Face Mariners On March 26

Ramirez had a .283 BA, .360 OBP and .503 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .863, which ranked 13th in MLB, and he scored 103 runs. In 673 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 85 runs. Ramirez recorded 44 steals on 51 attempts.

Logan Gilbert starts for the first time this season for the Mariners.

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