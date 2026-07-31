José Ramírez And Guardians Face Diamondbacks On July 31

Ramirez is hitting for a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .398 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 46 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 26 steals on 28 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 6) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Mitch Bratt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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