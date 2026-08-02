José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 2

Ramirez is hitting for a .233 BA, .332 OBP and .390 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 47 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 27 steals on 29 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.

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