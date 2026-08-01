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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 1

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .334 OBP and .395 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 47 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 27 steals on 29 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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