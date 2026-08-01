José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 1

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .334 OBP and .395 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 47 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 27 steals on 29 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

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