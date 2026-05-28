Jorge Soler And Angels Face Tigers On May 28

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .298 OBP and .403 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 25 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-6 with a 5.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.

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