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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play Rockies On June 1

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .212 BA, .294 OBP and .389 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 26 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Kyle Freeland (1-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together an 8.08 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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