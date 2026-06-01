Jorge Soler And Angels Play Rockies On June 1

Soler is hitting for a .212 BA, .294 OBP and .389 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 26 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Kyle Freeland (1-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together an 8.08 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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