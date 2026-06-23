Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Orioles On June 23

Soler is hitting for a .220 BA, .300 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 29 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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