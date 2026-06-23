Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Orioles On June 23
Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .220 BA, .300 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 29 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.
Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.