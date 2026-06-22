Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Orioles On June 22

Soler is hitting for a .220 BA, .300 OBP and .402 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last action (on June 3 against the Rockies) he went 0 for 2.

Kyle Bradish (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.