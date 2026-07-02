Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Mariners On July 2

Soler is hitting for a .220 BA, .309 OBP and .411 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 31 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Bryce Miller (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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