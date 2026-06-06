Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Dodgers On June 5

Soler is hitting for a .220 BA, .300 OBP and .402 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 28 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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