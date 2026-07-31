Jorge Soler And Angels Face Brewers On July 31

Soler is hitting for a .208 BA, .297 OBP and .380 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 36 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Shane Drohan (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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