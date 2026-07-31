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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Face Brewers On July 31

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 31 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .208 BA, .297 OBP and .380 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 36 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Shane Drohan (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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