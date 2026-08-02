Jorge Soler And Angels Play Brewers On Aug. 2

Soler is hitting for a .206 BA, .294 OBP and .377 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 36 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (11-4) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 1.58 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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