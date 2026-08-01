Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 1

Soler is hitting for a .205 BA, .294 OBP and .375 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 36 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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