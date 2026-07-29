Jorge Soler And Angels Face Astros On July 29
Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .208 BA, .297 OBP and .380 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 36 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Hayden Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.