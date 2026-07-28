Jorge Soler And Angels Face Astros On July 28
Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .203 BA, .292 OBP and .374 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 36 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.
The Astros are sending Peter Lambert (8-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.