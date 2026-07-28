Jorge Soler And Angels Face Astros On July 28

Soler is hitting for a .203 BA, .292 OBP and .374 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 36 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Peter Lambert (8-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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