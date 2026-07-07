Jorge Polanco And Mets Play Royals On July 7

Polanco is hitting for a .179 BA, .246 OBP and .286 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .532 and he has scored three runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Dodgers) he went 0 for 4.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.20 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.