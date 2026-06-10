Jorge Mateo And Braves Face White Sox On June 10

Mateo is hitting for a .291 BA, .337 OBP and .477 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 22 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Mateo has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (8-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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