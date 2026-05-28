Jorge Mateo And Braves Square Off Against Red Sox On May 28
Jorge Mateo and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Mateo has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Mateo is hitting for a .313 BA, .353 OBP and .453 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 16 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Mateo has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.