Jorge Mateo And Braves Square Off Against Red Sox On May 28

Mateo is hitting for a .313 BA, .353 OBP and .453 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 16 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Mateo has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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