Jordan Wicks And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On May 31
Jordan Wicks will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Wicks has -104 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Wicks is 0-1 with a 16.62 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.