Jordan Wicks And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On May 31

Wicks is 0-1 with a 16.62 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.