Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Yankees On Aug. 3

Walker is hitting for a .283 BA, .343 OBP and .492 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 67 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 81 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Cam Schlittler (10-6 with a 2.04 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.

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