Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Twins On June 13

Walker is hitting for a .300 BA, .356 OBP and .558 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 55 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.15 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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