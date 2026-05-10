Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Padres On May 10

Walker is hitting for a .301 BA, .380 OBP and .566 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (19th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Walker Buehler (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.