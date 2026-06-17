Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On June 17

Walker is hitting for a .292 BA, .346 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .891, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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