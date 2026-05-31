Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Cubs On May 31

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .359 OBP and .557 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jordan Wicks (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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