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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Cubs On May 31

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Walker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .359 OBP and .557 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (6th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jordan Wicks (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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