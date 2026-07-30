Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 30

Walker is hitting for a .282 BA, .344 OBP and .500 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 67 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (3rd in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

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