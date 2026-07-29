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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 29

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Walker has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .283 BA, .345 OBP and .504 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 66 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (6-1) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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