Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 28

Walker is hitting for a .285 BA, .348 OBP and .508 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 66 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (3rd in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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