Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Braves On July 12

Walker is hitting for a .294 BA, .353 OBP and .534 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (1st in MLB). Walker has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season.

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