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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Blue Jays On July 31

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, July 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Walker has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .281 BA, .342 OBP and .496 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 67 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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