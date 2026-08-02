Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 2

Walker is hitting for a .282 BA, .342 OBP and .493 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 67 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 79 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 9.49 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.