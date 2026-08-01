Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Blue Jays On Aug. 1

Walker is hitting for a .281 BA, .341 OBP and .494 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 67 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 79 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

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