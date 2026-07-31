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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play White Sox On July 31

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .284 BA, .376 OBP and .437 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 51 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Erick Fedde (5-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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