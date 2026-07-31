Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play White Sox On July 31

Aranda is hitting for a .284 BA, .376 OBP and .437 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 51 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs (20th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Erick Fedde (5-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

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