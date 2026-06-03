Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Tigers On June 3

Aranda is hitting for a .278 BA, .379 OBP and .478 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 34 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (1-0) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.

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