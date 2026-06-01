Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Tigers On June 1

Aranda is hitting for a .290 BA, .393 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (6th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Ty Madden will start for the Tigers, his first this season.

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