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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Tigers On June 1

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .290 BA, .393 OBP and .500 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs (6th in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Ty Madden will start for the Tigers, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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