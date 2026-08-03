Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Rockies On Aug. 3

Aranda is hitting for a .280 BA, .371 OBP and .430 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 51 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 65 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9 with a 6.54 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season.

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